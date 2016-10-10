Neighbor declined sensible solution

There are two sides to any story. The Sept. 18 article regarding a neighbor conflict presented primarily one side.

Here is "the rest of the story" from my viewpoint:

— The described conflict is not about neighbors objecting to children playing basketball; Rob Bedows and Trudy Gordon lived next door to the previous inhabitants of this house peacefully for years while the neighbors had three children who used the basketball hoop on their extended back patio.

— This is about neighbors not willing to work together to co-exist harmoniously. The Hoffmans created their basketball court with complete disregard for their neighbors. When it became clear that the court, situated as far as possible from Hoffman's house and as close as possible to Bedows' house, would have a negative impact on their neighbors, they were unwilling to consider any other options — even when Bedows suggested that he would assume financial responsibility for moving the basketball pole.

— Hoffman's reason for not relocating the court was that the proposed location would be more of a problem for Hoffmans in terms of noise and interpersonal relationships. In other words, Hoffman did not want to inflict on his own household what he was willing to inflict on a neighbor.

Since the proposed solution would allow the children complete access to a basketball court yet reduce the impact to the Bedows, wouldn't that have been a better solution than the current $30,000 legal fees and neighborhood conflict?

CATHY EMANUEL

Champaign