Parkland sports deserve coverage

Just a quick request. Please do more to cover the student-athletes at Parkland College during their seasons, not only at the end and if they accomplish ridiculous feats (i.e. winning a national title and never losing a match during the season).

For a local paper/radio show, it is disheartening to hear what I heard on the radio recently concerning the work being done at Parkland this fall: "Well you would know than we do." Loren Tate (or Jim Turpin).

All three fall sports are quietly piecing together fantastic seasons with women's soccer (No. 9 in the nation D1 level), men's soccer (No. 5 D1), and volleyball (No. 1 D2 level).

Perhaps more important is the fact that these rosters have members from local Champaign County high schools, the same community this publication is responsible for covering.

While I understand the limitations of possible stories to cover and the UI football team can overshadow any positive exploits in this community, it would be refreshing to hear about local kids thriving at the college level as opposed the depth chart of a struggling Big Ten team.

MARK SIKORA

Parkland College men's soccer coach

Urbana