Repeal time limits on child sex abuse

The Oct. 5 editorial ("Be Careful Changing the Rules") addressed criminal statutes of limitations for child sexual assault and abuse crimes.

In Illinois, survivors of these crimes have until they are 38 to report the crime, except in very limited circumstances. The conviction of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert only for financial crimes showed we must eliminate these limitations so that justice can be pursued at any time.

I have advocated for sexual assault survivors for over a decade, and a grim reality stands out: The sexual assault of children is alarmingly common. Nationally, studies show that 25 percent of girls and 16 percent of boys will be sexually assaulted or abused before they turn 18.

For a child to report a sexual assault is a difficult process, particularly when over 90 percent of crimes are committed by an adult they know and trust. Children are confused, ashamed and scared, and they fear not being believed. The average age a child survivor comes forward is 42.

Importantly, eliminating these limitations would not change the burden of proof that prosecutors must meet to bring a case, and it will not guarantee the prosecution of all sexual assaults. But a conviction is not the only road to healing and justice.

Scott Cross, a survivor of Hastert's abuse, courageously came forward but without the possibility of real justice. Every child who has suffered from sexual assault in Illinois must be afforded the right to seek justice in their own time.

LISA MADIGAN

Illinois attorney general