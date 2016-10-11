America better off than 8 years ago

While I fully understand the anger and frustration people feel regarding the election, what I cannot comprehend is the reaction.

I remember 2008 and the precarious economy threatening America. The GOP demanded austerity while President Barack Obama chose stimulation, and once the policies took effect, we've had five years of monthly gains.

The GOP demanded the auto industry go bankrupt; Obama saved the industry, the jobs and was repaid.

We had a situation in Iran where bombing was the GOP solution. The U.S. and allies now have 10 years to negotiate a better outcome.

These are examples of the know-nothing, do-nothing Congress we have endured. Imagine where we'd be if the Congress had chosen patriotism over ideology?

The genius businessman Donald Trump lost $900 million through gross mismanagement and we the taxpayers have rewarded his business negligence to the tune of $50 million a year for 18 years. What a fantastic, huge recovery.

MIKE HOPKINS

Danville