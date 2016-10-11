Do not pass stopped school buses

On the morning of Oct. 5, two Tuscola students nearly lost their lives when a vehicle passed a stopped school bus. The school bus had the red eight-way lights flashing and the stop arm deployed.

This unsafe behavior has always been a problem for us school bus drivers, not only in our little piece of the country, but it has become a nationwide epidemic and seems to be happening more and more in recent months.

This type of unsafe behavior, repeated multiple times, will eventually lead to an accident. Accidents do not happen, they are caused.

And in this case, an accident could very easily cause severe injury or death.

Unfortunately, bus drivers most of the time cannot zero in on the driver's license plate number, because we are trying to keep our students from being killed.

We realize that it does take time for us to load or unload our kids safely, but do not take a school bus with flashing lights lightly.

Those lights are activated for a reason: to warn the motoring public that the bus is about to stop to load or unload our precious cargo, our schoolchildren.

The bottom line is, we realize it might take an extra minute or two to wait for a school bus, but we and our students parents don't want to witness our kids getting plowed down and killed by irresponsible drivers who have their eyes on their cellphones or who didn't leave the house early enough.

DENDI GOULD

Safety and Training

Gould Transportation

Tuscola