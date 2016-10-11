Feeling nauseated voting this year?

In the Oct. 2 News-Gazette ("Nobody for president," C-2 editorial) the writer really hit the nail on the head. I read the article three times and I smiled each time. It was such a well-written piece.

I find it odd that a wonderful country we live in cannot come up with two people who are qualified to run our country.

When you walk into the polling place in November, you will notice a strange foul smell. That smell is the two people you are voting for to run our country. You will vote for the lesser of the two evils.

When you stop outside in the fresh air wearing your "I just voted sticker," you will notice an uneasy feeling in you stomach. That is your body saying to you, "What in the world did I just do?"

I just voted for a person whom I do not trust and do not even know.

So what is on your ballot?

JERRY WHITE

Champaign