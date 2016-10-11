GOP leadership harming Vermilion

Several letters defending Vermilion County's financial situation have appeared. Lorinda Johnson stated in her response to Lori DeYoung, "Perhaps Ms. DeYoung should gather actual facts."

Here's some facts Ms. Johnson, Stephen Fourez and Karen Reese failed to mention:

1) Vermilion County now has its third financial director in 11/2 years.

2) For the first time, the state rejected the county's audit.

3) County board public comment time was cut from five minutes to three minutes under current Republican leadership. Citizens now have insufficient time to communicate their concerns.

4) The employee handbook was changed under the current chairman. He can now fire employees without reason, notice or due process. Such policy creates anxiety and fear and has resulted in costly lawsuits to taxpayers.

5) Seems everyone's county property tax rate was up this year, anywhere from 3 percent to almost 10 percent. Compare this to when the Democratic leadership held your taxes at a 0 percent increase for six years.

6) Lack of Republican foresight and concern for taxpayers will cost thousands of taxpayer dollars when Jacqueline Lacy becomes state's attorney. Outside lawyers will have to handle her prior clients since she cannot both defend and prosecute the same people. Hired, outside attorneys are expensive. Taxpayers get the bill.

More issues exist, but letter requirements limit space. Common sense, good judgment and monetary competency need to return to the county board, not current political cronyism and economic irresponsibility. Vermilion County cannot afford its present reckless, arbitrary leadership and fiscal incompetency.

TERRY W. LAKE

Danville