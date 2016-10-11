Ideas about what's damaging road

The situation with the Windsor Road concrete problem in Urbana has mystified city officials and concrete experts. Commuters are having a terrible time, having to wait in long lines to get through. What could be going on?

A couple of possibilities occur to me and seem worthy of at least some minor consideration.

The first is the probability of seismic activity. Urbana has had mini earthquakes in the past; my property was the victim of two minor events, if you consider a long crack in the garage floor minor. The New Madrid Fault is most likely the villain — a system much stronger than the San Andreas Fault in California. The fault wreaked havoc back in the 1811-1812 period.

The second is hard to give any credence to, but thanks to "The Poltergeist," we think about ancient Indian burial grounds, expressing its dissatisfaction with structures on the surface. You never know.

BARBARA L. ANDERSON

Urbana