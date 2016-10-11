Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, October 11, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Local carpenters made contribution
| Subscribe

More Letters

Local carpenters made contribution

Tue, 10/11/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

In Linda Stark's Oct. 5 letter "Union donation taints prosecutor" about the carpenters' union in Chicago donating to State's Attorney Julia Rietz's campaign, she wonders "why Chicago union bosses would donate so much to this local race."

Chicago is the headquarters (Regional Council) — the place from which such authority is exercised — for the Champaign carpenters.

As to the amount, it is obvious Local 243 officials asked their parent organization for such.

Hope this helps.

BARBARA BAKER

Gardner

Editor's note: According to documents filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections, the carpenters' union donated $1,000, not $10,000, to the Rietz campaign on July 19.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.