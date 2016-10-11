Local carpenters made contribution

In Linda Stark's Oct. 5 letter "Union donation taints prosecutor" about the carpenters' union in Chicago donating to State's Attorney Julia Rietz's campaign, she wonders "why Chicago union bosses would donate so much to this local race."

Chicago is the headquarters (Regional Council) — the place from which such authority is exercised — for the Champaign carpenters.

As to the amount, it is obvious Local 243 officials asked their parent organization for such.

Hope this helps.

BARBARA BAKER

Gardner

Editor's note: According to documents filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections, the carpenters' union donated $1,000, not $10,000, to the Rietz campaign on July 19.