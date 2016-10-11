McFadden good choice for coroner

The people of Vermilion County are extremely fortunate to have such a highly qualified and educated candidate like Jane McFadden seeking the office of Vermilion County coroner.

I have watched her career develop as a Danville police officer over the past 22 years, and the experience and dedication she will bring to that office is beyond reproach.

My daughter-in-law has given everything to the people of this county, from mentoring two very charming young ladies while on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters to being very active in all aspects of our community, often giving of her own time because she believes in our community.

She is a compassionate and caring woman who always puts the needs of others before her own; all of this is done with the complete understanding and support of her family.

Jane has traveled all across this country acquiring the specialized training needed in order to run a specialized Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Division that is like no other, all of which makes her out to be one of the most qualified candidates to have ever run for that office. Her education is like no other.

I would encourage everyone to vote for my daughter-in-law, Jane McFadden, come Nov. 8 when they cast their vote for Vermilion County coroner.

SUE McFADDEN

Westville