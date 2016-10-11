Use road taxes to maintain roads

It is astounding how a measure that no one knows about, let alone supports, can make it onto the ballot, when the popular redistricting efforts can't make the cut — more "better" government in Illinois.

But half a loaf is better than nothing.

I confess, as a former highway employee, bristling — for decades — at how gas tax monies have been "taken" from dedicated funding for better roads, and squandered on mass-transit schemes in Chicago. And that was before the Silver Bridge collapsed into the Ohio River, and the interstate highway bridge fell in Minneapolis.

I believe that dedicated monies should be spent in the domains that have paid the taxes, not "swept" from one need to another by our legislators, governors and their regulatory minions.

This should go for all such dedicated taxes, much as the ammunition taxes shooters pay were used to build the sport shooting venue at Sparta, though it was placed as far into the boonies as our now-incarcerated ex-governor could put it.

Fuel taxes should build roads. To build train systems, tax the train tickets to pay for them. Don't steal road money for urban renewal or trains.

And don't take road money to pay for other social wants, what the government has done for decades, using road money as their piggy bank. It needs to stop, and the Lockbox Amendment is one partial solution. We still need more train taxes.

Please consider voting to adopt the Lockbox Amendment.

VINCE KOERS

Danville