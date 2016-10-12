Ask questions before casting vote

So, supporters of both sides of the presidential campaign are starting to dig in. Both candidates still have their own secrets. Facts appear less important than bravado.

Feelings, frustrations and fears compel many of us to cheer the arrogance and audacity of a reality "show-off." It's easy to forget the old saying, "The less you know, the easier the solutions (we think)."

Let's chill-out a bit, though. Perhaps we should ask ourselves some age-old questions:

— Which candidate would you like to have a drink with?

— Who would you like to have as a neighbor?

— Who would you like to have as a father (or mother) in-law?

Maybe our answers reveal how tiresome and outlandish at least one of the candidates is becoming.

Voting decisions are not always easy — revealing, perhaps, more about you than about the candidates.

Vote your conscience.

L. DEANE TRUMBLE

Loda