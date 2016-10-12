N-G edit actually supports Trump

On Oct. 2, The News-Gazette published its editorial headed "Nobody for president."

The editorial pretends to be even-handed. It is not. The description of Hillary Clinton is designed to convince readers that she is unqualified to be president for ethical reasons.

Donald Trump is described as bombastic, boorish, egotistical and offensive. An even-handed comparison? We think not.

Donald Trump is described as merely rude. But he is more than a grade-school bully who has grown up to be a "political wild card."

What the editorial board has presented, under the cover of being a reasoned editorial opinion, is a sub-rosa endorsement of Trump that, for example, says nothing of Trump's dishonesty, ideological duplicity, callous scheming or cruelty toward others.

Further, the board's false equivalences avoid the issue of provable qualifications altogether.

Newspapers all over the nation have swallowed their conservative pride and endorsed the more qualified candidate. The board has not, and its strategy is either cowardly or hypocritical, or both.

ELAINE FOWLER PALENCIA

MICHAEL PALENCIA-ROTH

Champaign