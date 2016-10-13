For country's sake, cancel 3rd debate

For the sake of the overall mental health of the people in the United State of America, I respectfully urge the Commission on Presidential Debates to cancel the third debate between the Republican and Democratic contenders.

Absent that, I urge the local CBS affiliate WCIA Channel 3 to air instead of the third debate reruns from Lucille Ball, "The Dick Van Dyke Show" or "The Carol Burnett Show."

The American people deserve "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Also, if one wants to drastically lower your stress level, start reading and turn off the television forever. Read The New-Gazette and other literary works.

MIKE GRAHAM

Village clerk

Rantoul