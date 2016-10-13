Dear Abby offers great voting advice

I live in an assisted-living complex. Recently, I received a packet to vote via mail and my daily News-Gazette. I then read an article by Dear Abby with the following on why we should vote:

"A person who has the right to vote and doesn't is no better off than the millions of people in this world who do not have this privilege. We are fortunate to live in a country where citizens are allowed to cast a ballot. The direction our country takes domestically and internationally is to a great extent determined by the citizens who exercise that right."

That's right, Abby.

BEVERLY CROOK

Sullivan