Ignore bias and decide for yourself
Thu, 10/13/2016 - 8:15am | The News-Gazette
I have been reading with interest the opinions of those who persuade the readers to vote their preferences. When it comes to the presidential candidates, I doubt that many of you have met these people personally, nor even know them thoroughly. Why should we follow your advice?
The media do what they can to shape our opinions based on their preferences. Can anyone see through that?
People can think on their own. Let us decide.
VICKI SMALL
Onarga
