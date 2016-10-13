Keep your cool; your mom said so

Hardly a day passes that we are not confronted with frustrated people venting their spleen about an issue that challenges their patience. Choosing not to exercise self-restraint, need I say, we choose this to experience this anxiety.

When our patience is stretched to the breaking point, we may give ourselves permission to act in an anti-social or uncivilized manner. It serves little purpose to rail against those who would provoke us. This explosion of invective may make us feel better, but as long as we are among the living, we need to live with compassion and challenge ourselves to rise above the name-calling and blame-game.

That said, we all need to live with both eyes open, ready to make our mothers proud that we did the right thing.

GEORGE BROCK

Champaign