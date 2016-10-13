Shelden old hack looking for work

The News-Gazette editorial board recently made an endorsement in the Champaign County recorder's race. The board used the editorial to condemn the existence of the office as a waste of tax dollars, which is a fair argument.

But while the editorial board argued that the office is "an unnecessary elective office available for some out-of-work politician," it chose to then endorse the only out-of-work career politician in the race, Mark Shelden.

Shelden has been working in politics for 30 years and served as county clerk for almost 15 years. Then the last time he was elected, he quit immediately to take a staff job in Washington working for Congressman Tim Johnson and making more money. He lost that job and now he's running for the office that the editorial board denounced as "an unnecessary elective office available for some out-of-work politician."

He fits that definition completely, so why the endorsement?

His opponent, Matt Duco, has never run for public office before and actually has a real job in the private industry with years of experience working with the legal details of property ownership and property fraud, as an attorney protecting land and homeowners.

We need more experienced private citizens like Matt Duco serving in public office, not more career politicians looking for their next taxpayer-funded paycheck like Mark Shelden.

KATHY PATTERSON

Champaign