Trump is truly 'pathological liar'

Paul Hayes' Sept. 8 letter states that he can't vote for Hillary Clinton because when she opens her mouth she lies. He never specifically says when she lies.

However, we can list some of the many lies that Donald Trump has been caught in. Trump said on the MSNBC forum on Sept. 7 that he was opposed to the Iraq War from the beginning, but he told Howard Stern back then that he supported it.

Trump has been caught in so many outright lies or half-truths that Ted Cruz calls him a "pathological liar."

Trump has no immigration policy because he contradicts himself daily, weekly and monthly. Trump's spokesperson, Katrina Pierson, said on national TV that "his policy hasn't changed only his words." Wow.

In Hayes' August letter, he asks, "How many women-men will vote for Hillary?"

Sounds like he is saying that those millions of men voting for her are "sissies." Maybe he would like to tell four-star Gen. Michael Hayden, former head of the National Security Agency, that he along with the 95-plus generals who publicly stated they are voting for Hillary are sissies! These generals have stated they are scared of Trump being anywhere near the nuclear codes because of his temperament.

Sorry for the sissy analogy but Trump told author Tony Schwartz that he hasn't changed since he was 7 years old.

VERN ZEHR

Fisher