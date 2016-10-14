Auditor candidate rude, arrogant

I was pleased to be able to attend the Oct. 3 candidate forum at the DACC Bremer Center. I believe I have attended most of the forums over the years, but never one like on that night.

The candidates, although having different views on how to get things accomplished, were very respectful to each other — Republican or Democrat.

However, Bill Wright, the Republican candidate for Vermilion County auditor, was not only disrespectful to his opponent, he was arrogant, his tone of voice was rude, and he was condescending.

He never answered questions that were asked. Instead he would lash out at Linda Lucas-Anstey, the Democratic candidate. He accused her of being rude to employees of the courthouse, and yet he demonstrated that same behavior toward her.

What a sad way to treat anyone, let alone the person you are running against especially when she has a proven track record of fiscal responsibility over the years for the people of Vermilion County.

If he treats his opponent that way, I shudder to think how he will treat the people of Vermilion County if you don't agree with him or have questions for him.

The forum sponsors, DACC and all who were involved made this a very informative evening.

CAROLYN L. HIXON

Danville