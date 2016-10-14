Clinton opposition masks true animus

If a conservative Republican secretary of state had done all the things that Hillary Clinton is accused of, would her critics be just as ferocious about them?

No, most would make excuses, change the subject and look the other way.

Her real and truly unforgivable crime is to be a Clinton; that is, to have blocked Republican control of all three branches of government for the last generation, and perhaps now for the foreseeable future.

FRED CHRISTENSEN

Savoy