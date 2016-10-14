Road amendment deserves a 'yes'

This election, the first question on the ballot, before the candidates for president, will ask Illinois voters whether the state should spend transportation taxes and fees on transportation purposes.

Many in Illinois think the taxes and fees they pay to own and operate a vehicle are already spent exclusively on transportation. But according to the Transportation for Illinois Coalition, over the past 13 years, $6.8 billion in transportation dollars have not been spent as they were intended.

The poor road conditions and aging transit system that many of us are familiar with have been exacerbated by the diversion of these funds. And it is more than an inconvenience.

Potholes have become a fact of life and the repairs are costly. A national transportation research group estimates Illinois drivers pay $547 per year in increased operating and repair costs due to poor pavement conditions. Some drivers may avoid costly repairs by dodging potholes, which can lead to traffic crashes.

The lack of funding, aggravated by years of misspending in Springfield, has meant that our bridges are also in poor condition. Over 4,200 Illinois bridges are considered to be in poor condition. The safety of a bridge is not something we should have to worry about as we are crossing it.

AAA Chicago supports the Safe Roads Amendment because we feel it is an important step to safeguarding the safety of Illinois motorists.

We urge you to consider the amendment carefully and vote "yes" on the first question on the ballot in November.

ALICA LYLES

Regional president

AAA Chicago

Aurora