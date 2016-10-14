Special memories from the Red Lion

I read the article about the Red Lion reunion and while it brought up some fond memories, an uncomfortable feeling comes over me when I hear talk about the good old days of the band scene because so much of it has to do with nostalgia or a yearning for fame.

I do think those rock club days were a kind of phenomenon, one of the last examples of how live music was a big part of people's lives.

Looking back, that rock band scene was closer to my father's 1940s-'50s dance band world than music of today.

What drew me to playing in bands was the mysterious world of playing live. I yearned to play at Red Lion when I was 13 and eventually did many times.

It was kind of a public arena where a musician would be judged by his peers and the crowd in that dark, intimate space.

I was elated when notes I played resonated with the crowd.

I remember that there was an older black man who would walk to the stage when a soloist was achieving something special; he would simply stand near the musician. The first time he stood by me during my solo, I was surprised. But as I continued soloing, I felt elevated a few hundred feet in the atmosphere because I realized I was connecting.

I probably was 15 or 16 years old.

That's really what we all want to do, to connect with people and the world.

JOHN McDOWELL

Pomona, N.Y.