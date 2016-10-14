Unit 4 has enough; alter priorities

The Champaign Unit 4 school district is asking taxpayers for a $183 million bond issue to pay for building improvements.

Many taxpayers are now paying more in property taxes than their mortgage payments.

In Illinois, the state pays the school district's share (other than Chicago) of the employer retirement costs. The state is seriously considering forcing the school district to absorb these costs through yet another increase in property taxes.

Unit 4 has been paying the employees (including administrators) share of the retirement costs as part of a union agreement. This amounts to approximately $5.25 million per year, and represents a net take-home benefit to the employees of 4.5 percent to 7 percent (which is exempt from taxes).

This is the same union that threatened a strike because with free retirement, annual 20-step automatic salary increases and annual salary adjustments, plus extra pay for any number of duties, and a 6 percent bonus when the teacher retires were not being treated fairly.

The citizens paying for these benefits should be so lucky.

Perhaps the best way to pay for the building improvements is to have the employees, like all other units of government in Illinois, pay their own retirement costs. The money saved could be used to finance approximately $95 million in tax-exempt bonds over 25 years, without a property tax increase.

Vote "no" on the bond issue.

DANIEL MAHER

Champaign