Peter Tracy should serve on county board

I am very pleased that Peter Tracy, a Democrat, is running for the Champaign County Board seat in District 5. Peter is a proven leader who has spent his entire career advocating for better mental health services and accessible services for people with disabilities.

I worked closely with Peter when I was on the Champaign County Mental Health Board and observed many outstanding qualities that qualify him for the county board.

Peter is a smart, articulate leader with a passion for serving others. He also is a good listener and consensus builder. Peter's leadership style is open, honest and transparent, which has enabled him to create and maintain many valuable community partnerships.

We faced several controversial issues during my tenure on the Champaign County Mental Health Board, but because of Peter's problem-solving skills and transformative leadership, we implemented many successful programs for the citizens in this county.

He stays abreast of national, state and local trends and uses that knowledge to better serve the citizens in Champaign County.

He is respected throughout the state and is regarded as an expert in the field of mental health and developmental disabilities.

Peter understands the myriad of issues we're facing in Champaign County, such as finances, the nursing home, maintenance, jail facilities, etc. As a fiscally responsible leader, I'm confident that Peter will push for open and responsible governance on the county board.

Please vote for Peter Tracy on Nov. 8. He will be an asset on the county board.

DELORIS HENRY

Champaign