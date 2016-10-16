Delinquent-tax list contains errors

The Champaign County assessor and treasurer need a better system for reporting delinquent tax bills. I have had the misfortune to discover a major flaw in the current system.

In my case, The News-Gazette recently published that my company, Green Street Realty, owes real estate taxes on multiple parcels that we don't own — and have never owned — totaling nearly $300,000.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, WCIA had already run a story without any fact-checking.

The public notice was based on erroneous information provided to The News-Gazette by the Champaign County assessor's office.

A public record search would have determined that neither Green Street Realty, nor any entity that I own, has ever owned these properties and isn't liable for the real estate taxes.

After spending several hours researching the assessor's error, I was able to determine that my company's name was in the assessor's system as the mailing address for a property management client that we did business with more than six years ago.

The problem is, the bills and notices were not being sent to our address, but to the delinquent party's accountant. We had no clue that our name was on the bills or associated with the delinquent accounts.

The assessor's office informed me that the published delinquent-tax notices do not list the name of the property owner, but the name of the person or entity to whom the tax bills are sent.

For the record, Green Street Realty paid all of its real estate taxes on time.

CHRISTOPHER SAUNDERS

President

Green Street Realty

Champaign