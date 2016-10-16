Libertarian seeks comptroller post

In regard to the editorial posted 9/29/2016 on the comptroller's race: My name is Claire Ball, and I am the Libertarian candidate for comptroller in this November's election. I am an accountant, with both bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting and finance, over 10 years' experience in the field, and I recently passed the CPA exam.

I am running to do the job of comptroller, to release the financial reports on time rather than late each year, to bring clarity and accountability to the payment process by establishing a table of priority that lists out who gets priority payment and why, and tie back payments to the budgets. I am running to bring the accounting standards of our state's accounting office up to the same standards the people of Illinois work with every day.

As a Libertarian, I don't care what your political affiliation is, I will call out questionable spending wherever I see it.

Whether you agree that an accountant who is completely removed from the two-party powerhouse is the most qualified to watch over the state's finances or not is fine, but at least report honestly, and with integrity, on ALL candidates running for an office. I have been running my campaign since July 2015 and have been all over the state campaigning, as you can see on my site http://www.ClaireBallFor Illinois.com. Your editorial shows a bias against third-party candidates, and that is a reputation I don't think you want.

CLAIRE BALL

Addison