County should not run a nursing home

Was it just a coincidence that Champaign County Board Chairwoman Pattsi Petrie wrote a letter to Gov. Rauner about her concerns over the closing of the county nursing room?

It's just a month before the Nov. 8 election and a vote on a sales tax increase for county government. Was this letter a scare tactic to get voters to approve the sales tax increase out of concern that the nursing home will be closed in 2017?

Maybe it is time for Champaign County to get out of the business of running a nursing home and let a private company take it over.

SHIRLEY PRICE

Fisher