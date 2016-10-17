Illinois football is failing the fans

I would like to add some comments from my recent letter about Illinois football.

Last year, with basically the same team, the Fighting Illini won five games.

(By the way, quarterback Reilly O'Toole was responsible for two wins out of three starts.)

But how many games have we won this year with a head coach who is supposed to be the savior of Illinois football? Once again, we have almost the same players.

I know it was only one game, but Chayce Crouch showed he should be the starting quarterback.

Wes Lunt lost his starting job at Oklahoma State for a reason, and his last game showed why. He was four of 10 passing and had zero yards running while Crouch was 10 of 14 passing for 157 yards and with 127 yards rushing. Yet we are told Lunt will be the starter when he recovers from injury.

Let me also add that Lovie Smith was hired to bring in more good recruits. But the rest of the Big Ten is far ahead of us in this year's recruiting race.

Illinois football fans need to realize we have an athletic director who is too young and a high-priced former NFL coach who was fired from his last two jobs.

So far, that's showing in the play calling and the choice of a starting quarterback.

STEPHEN WITT

Mahomet