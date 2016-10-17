Our civil rights are up for grabs

In 1990, I was privileged to be a member of a Christian music group on a two-week ministry tour of Poland. Our group took one day and toured the Auschwitz concentration camp.

I walked the streets, toured the barracks and stood in front of the glass cases full of human hair, eyeglasses and the personal effects confiscated from millions of Jews. I walked into the gas chambers and stood in front of the cremation ovens.

Faced with these realities, one first realizes that Adolf Hitler was freely elected by people who believed in his lies. How could so many millions of people be so fooled?

The first thing Hitler did was disarm the German people. Then he convinced them that the Jewish people were the source of all their problems and were to be eradicated.

Now our beloved United States is facing a presidential election.

One candidate is on record as saying that an executive order would be used to ban guns. That candidate and her husband call people who disagree "the deplorables" and "rednecks."

Now we learn one of that candidate's top staff members wrote emails denigrating Catholics and evangelical Christians. Millions of people are buying the lies.

Will history repeat itself? Not if enough people love their country enough to vote against the deceptions and this new incarnation of National Socialism.

LEE PHILLIPS

Farmer City