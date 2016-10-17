Trump has nothing to worry about

One shouldn't be concerned with what "The Donald" is going to do should he fail to become president.

All of his work during this long and painful campaign season has resulted in the development of a corps of followers who remain steadfast at his side no matter what he says or does.

With this ready-made congregation, he can follow the example of L. Ron Hubbard and avoid taxes by establishing a church.

Like all religions, belief trumps reason (pardon the pun) and his congregation has already shown that they all believe "The Donald" can "Make America Great Again" and that he is "the only one who can fix it."

Once established, the church of "The Donald" will allow him to retire in a style to which he is accustomed, living in a tax-free home with tax-free church funds.

The future looks bright for Donald.

MICHAEL TALKINGTON

Champaign