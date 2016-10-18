Need county tax for maintenance

Champaign County lacks the revenues required to fund facilities maintenance.

Over the past two decades, property tax caps, unfunded mandates, fast-rising costs such as employee health-care and difficult economic conditions have had a detrimental impact on county finances.

The county courthouse, nursing home, administrative center and other facilities comprise a $160 million building portfolio that requires a $3 million annual investment for maintenance.

Of that sum, the county can only fund approximately $532,000 a year with its current resources.

With help from the voters, revenue from a 12-year facilities sales tax can solve the facilities problems. This sales tax is not collected on food, medicine and titled vehicles.

The annual impact on the average family is about $20 per year. It is a fair tax because it is paid by all consumers — not just property owners and renters. The 12-year tax will carry Champaign County to the year 2028, at which time the county will be debt-free and able to maintain its facilities moving forward without the continuation of this tax.

Ensuring the facilities are properly maintained is a reflection that we have responsible citizens, community and government. Please join me in voting "yes" for the quarter-center county facilities sales tax.

STEVE BECKETT

Urbana