Council's vote demonstrates bias

The Oct. 7 city council study session in Champaign was given a textbook demonstration of the return of Birther Mayor Jerry Schweighart's political daughter, Mayor Deb Feinen, to oppressing the local black community.

The meeting was held to consider the city staff's recommendation to not select the No. 1 development company in America, which had partnered with NCAAM, a local nonprofit led by black men.

This partnership was unprecedented and signified a new day of opportunity in local black economic empowerment. Council member Will Kyles sought to have both bidding companies make a presentation to clarify some key points of inconsistency and credentials.

The other bidder had only completed $210 million in projects as compared to $3 billion by NCAAM's partner.

The three black council members wanted more information. The six white council members, led by Feinen and council member Paul Faraci, disrespected these black council people and voted that no more information be provided.

Feinen/Faraci think they know what's best for the black community, and they don't care what we think. Those are the old tactics of Schweighart and a Democrat, Faraci, was in full participation.

The 6-3 vote was an example of white supremacy. This vote was an assault against transparency and local community partnership on every level.

CRAIG WALKER

Champaign