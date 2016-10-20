Habitat reflects the 'Golden Rule'

On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County began an interfaith build to construct two new single-family homes in our community. This effort unfolds as Habitat nears the completion of its 100th home in our county.

It is fitting that the interfaith community is joining together for this effort. More than 22 faith communities are involved in the build, and I am pleased that the congregation I serve is among them.

Habitat is dedicated to giving "a hand up, not a handout." Every religious tradition embodies this principle in some iteration of the so-called "Golden Rule," recognizing that we should treat others in the manner in which we would wish to be treated.

Amid the current social climate, wherein some argue that we should fear and distrust those who are different from ourselves, it is important and refreshing to join together in the spirit of friendship to effect important social change in our community.

Solving problems such as lack of housing security, poverty and racial inequality will not happen overnight, but through participation in efforts such as the Habitat interfaith build, we can begin to build bridges of understanding that bring us closer to a more just society.

RABBI ALAN COOK

Champaign