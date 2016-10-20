There's alternative to Trump, Clinton

If you are feeling trapped between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and feeling they are both poor choices, there is a way out.

There is a man named Evan McMullin who is an independent conservative and he has been approved to be a write-in candidate on the ballot. If enough people would make that choice, it might turn things around for our country.

Neither Trump nor Clinton are appropriate choices for president of the United States, in my opinion. Readers can find information about Evan McMullin online.

Just look on YouTube or put his name in Google. At least people won't have another Barack Obama or a buffoon for the next four years.

KIPP WEICKERSHEIMMER

Urbana