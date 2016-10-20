Wright best choice for county auditor

I encourage everyone to vote Bill Wright for Vermilion County auditor.

He is the best choice for the position.

I was unable to attend the candidate forum but did listen to it on the radio.

I think Wright did a great job of explaining the issues of the office. He is qualified, fair, honest and dedicated and will bring professionalism to the office.

Please help me support Bill Wright for auditor.

KAREN L. REESE

Danville