Wright best choice for county auditor
Thu, 10/20/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
I encourage everyone to vote Bill Wright for Vermilion County auditor.
He is the best choice for the position.
I was unable to attend the candidate forum but did listen to it on the radio.
I think Wright did a great job of explaining the issues of the office. He is qualified, fair, honest and dedicated and will bring professionalism to the office.
Please help me support Bill Wright for auditor.
KAREN L. REESE
Danville
