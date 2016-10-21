Local property taxes just too high

There have been numerous articles about the upcoming school tax referendum in Champaign.

Proposals have been floated — some sound, some ridiculous. Real needs have been identified. But in everything that I've seen so far, there is a 500-pound gorilla in the room that has been ignored.

Citizens in Champaign are being taxed out of their homes. There is simply no more to give. Campustown businesses are considering leaving because of soaring property tax assessments. Anybody who has lived in their house for more than 10 years pays more in property taxes per month than they do in mortgage payments.

I have paid more in property tax than I paid for my house. I've lived here since 1970. Fully one-seventh of my university retirement, a pretty good retirement, is devoted just to paying property taxes.

The assessment procedure borders on comical. There is no real "assessment," or even in some cases a drive-by. Assessors say that they "don't chase sale prices." What other reasonable method would one use to decide assessment values?

I won't consider voting "yes" unless Champaign opts out of paying "prevailing wages" to construction workers. That inflates union wages. I also require a reduction in some other taxing bodies' funding — the mass transit district would be a wonderful starting place.

Failing these two requirements, and perhaps even if they are met, I plan to vote a resounding "no." Enough is enough.

L. DANIEL METZ

Champaign