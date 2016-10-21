Time for the old to move for new

I write about the fate of the old houses that stand in the way of an expanded Champaign Central High School.

I recently completed a preliminary investigation into moving some of the houses 6.5 miles to my small subdivision northeast of Urbana. Moving at least three of the houses might have made the project cost-effective.

I spoke with Wolfe House Moving of Pennsylvania (specialists in historic structures), Dannel McCollum and owner Roger Hurst. Hurst arranged access for me to take photos and measurements, and I studied the streets along the route. I found the Burnham house was 54 feet wide on its narrowest side, (50 feet with the awkward truncation of the front porch). Church Street is only 34 feet. It would not be possible to move the structure whole from its current location.

The complicated roofline makes it very difficult to separate the building into smaller parts. So I don't believe it is realistic to move the Burnham house or any of the other buildings.

I am a fan of old houses; I would loved to have them in my subdivision.

But these have had a very useful 150 years of use, and they are not so unique in the history of architecture to delay the progress of the modern era.

It's time for them to go and allow for the preservation and continued use of another old building — Champaign Central High School. It also is an important neighborhood fixture and institution.

DEBBIE INSANA

Urbana