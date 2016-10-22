Grateful to Carle for care I have received

I have many things to be grateful for, including a wonderful husband, good friends and a community with so many resources of note.

Having survived pancreatic cancer for 16 years now, with many complications still occurring, Carle Clinic and Hospital is at the top of my gratitude list.

I recently spent yet another day in the Carle health system. From my family doctor, to the many specialists I see, from the kind young receptionists who check you in and out, to the phlebotomist and nurses, the many people with whom I must interact with to stay alive is sometimes staggering.

The people at Carle are not only good at their jobs, they perform their duties cheerfully, with professionalism and humor, grace and kindness. When one is in need of so much care, what a boon it is to have such a resource right here in our community.

The proof that they do their jobs so well is that I am still alive. I am so grateful to Carle. Well done.

BETH FELTS OLMSTED

Urbana