Peter Tracy is a good choice for county board

Peter Tracy is a District 5 candidate for election to the Champaign County Board. He has just retired as executive director of the county mental health and developmental disabilities boards, where his leadership brought to this county more than $6 million of federal support to help create a system of care for young people in our community.

Tracy knows and works well with law enforcement and criminal justice officials, as well as leaders of local human service organizations.

This is a rare opportunity to elect an experienced person who is knowledgeable about local government but not beholden to any party. Although he is on the ballot as a Democrat, readers should not make the mistake of stereotyping him.

Those who read his responses to The News-Gazette candidate questionnaire (news-gazette.com) will see that he is opposed to new county taxes as well as to changes that would make it more costly to operate county government.

Of particular interest to District 5 residents is Peter's intention to work with other units of government on a variety of issues, including development at Interstate 57 and Curtis Road, to avoid hurting the character of the neighborhood.

In Tracy, voters from District 5 have a chance to elect a representative whose prime interest is in serving his community.

JULIAN RAPPAPORT

Champaign