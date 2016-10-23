Athletics should share TV revenue

My understanding is that the University of Illinois' athletic department at Illinois received $42 million from the Big Ten as its share of profits from the Big Ten Network.

My alma mater, the University of California-Berkeley received $2 million from the Pac-12.

Is there a difference in the programs? Yes, Berkeley's is better by far: many more sports and better football and basketball.

So why isn't there a movement to take some of this money and pay off the bonds for the Assembly Hall instead of requiring students to pay as part of their fees.

Students are already facing substantial debts owing to high tuition and fees. Any other UI department would have to share a windfall like this.

People need to react and say, "Enough is enough." There is no evidence that would suggest that the athletic department should keep such a huge windfall gain and not share it with the University. Speak up.

WALLY HENDRICKS

Winnetka