Dems' health bill not their 'dream'

The News-Gazette's October 18 editorial on the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, raised some important concerns about the program's affordability but disingenuously characterized the program as Democrats' "dream legislation."

Before the original bill could overcome Republican obstructionism in Congress, Obama had to remove important provisions from the original version that could have better controlled costs but were opposed by the private insurance and drug lobbies. These provisions included the ability of the government to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs and a public option that would have allowed non-senior citizens to buy into Medicare, our existing popular and efficient government-run single-payer healthcare system.

Progressive Democrats continue to advocate for a single-payer, Medicare-For-All system that would not only control costs but enable this country finally to join the rest of the civilized world in recognizing everyone's right to see a medical professional if they are sick or injured, regardless of their ability to pay.

CHRIS DIETRICH

Urbana