Support Vargas for state's attorney

As a close observer of the Champaign County criminal justice system for 45 years, I urge voters to reject Julia Rietz's re-election campaign for state's attorney. Errors committed by lawyers she employs have directly resulted in the deaths of three people, and Rietz has lied about her office's responsibility for those deaths.

Rietz's bad temperament and petulance account for why Champaign County judges hold her in low esteem and why mental health court was cancelled.

Rietz treats police officers dismissively, accounting for why the officers I know dislike her so much.

Champaign County can do much better by electing George Vargas as state's attorney. Vargas is not only a far more experienced trial attorney than Rietz but also is a former Champaign police officer.

Vargas will be able to work constructively with the police and judges to make our county a safer place to live.

Twelve years of Rietz as state's attorney is enough. I urge voters to cast their ballots for Vargas.

SHERRY STEIGMANN

Urbana