2016 election like pair of ratty jeans

Can you remember when the Gillette Co. spent its advertising dollars trying to convince the public that "5 o'clock shadow" was not considered proper male grooming?

Today, every TV commercial, newspaper ad, or catalog, where a male model is encouraging the purchase of a product, he has at least a "5 o'clock shadow" and, more often than not, facial hair that is measurable in inches. That seems to be acceptable.

Do you remember when body piercing was, for the most part, limited to ear lobes? Is there any part of the anatomy that hasn't been pierced and adorned with metal jewelry today? It seems to be very popular.

What about tattoos? They've been around forever, but only recently have they been displayed with great pride.

Can you understand the fascination that distressed jeans have? People spend their hard-earned money to add to their wardrobes jeans that are frayed, faded and, by most standards, worn out. That's more proof of today's marketing genius?

The upcoming 2016 presidential election is viewed by some to have strayed from the historical presidential election norms of past contests.

What do you think — is this election being marketed like beards, body piercing, sleeve tattoos and well-worn jeans?

DON MORAN

Savoy