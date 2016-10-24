Another choice for conservatives

Why is it that the news agencies are focused on the Democratic and Republican candidates? The only item I have seen is to make fun of the Libertarian candidate who doesn't know where Aleppo is and can't name a world leader he admires.

I am asking people to go online and research Evan McMullin and his running mate, Mindy Finn. Evan is tied in the polls with Donald Trump in Utah.

Although he's not on our ballot in Illinois, I think this conservative is a viable candidate as a write-in. Please people, do your homework!

GLORIA BAKER TILLMAN

Urbana