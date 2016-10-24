Important to keep emotions in check

Yes, I will vote. But I am more concerned about the day after the election than the day of the election.

A large segment of our population will be disappointed, and probably angry. Will such anger grow into action, even violence, as it does in some other countries in the world? Before the election, we must think about how we will react if our candidate loses.

Most likely, we will be very disappointed if our candidate loses. But will we be able to quell those reactions so that they do not get out of control?

We should also hope and pray that our representatives in Congress people will show the same kind of restraint.

In order for our country to move forward, it will be extremely important for our public servants to try to have an attitude of acceptance and cooperation to work together toward common goals, regardless of which side of the aisle that they find themselves. Will they be able to do this?

DAVID KUEHN

Champaign