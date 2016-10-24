Sales tax plan deserves support

The Champaign County Board Facilities Committee studied the condition of the county's 22 buildings for the past four years.

Board members listened to many hours of citizen comments during that time. The committee, with the assistance of the county's administrative staff, prepared a multiyear facility remediation plan.

Last August, the county board, in a strong bipartisan vote, placed the quarter-cent facility sales tax question on this fall's general election ballot.

The plan proposes, in part, to:

— Consolidate two corrections operations into one smaller, safer facility with new services to improve inmate care and visitation.

— Ensure a safe, secure and sustainable facility for county nursing home residents.

— Reduce county building area and environmental footprint by 250,000 square feet.

— Replace the county's 40-year-old computer system with a 21st-century technology platform.

— Halt deterioration of the county's buildings and prevent further costly damage.

— Create the opportunity to support community behavioral health services.

— Repurpose unused building space to relocate the sheriff's administrative office to more efficient quarters.

As chairman of the facilities committee, I know that the board has studied, listened and planned. It is time to act. Failure to act now will lead to greater future costs. I urge a "yes" vote for the quarter-cent facility sales tax.

GARY MAXWELL

Mahomet