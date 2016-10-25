Nation's future is up for grabs

Wake up, America!

This upcoming election is not about two flawed candidates, as the biased media blather suggests. It is about the kind of country we will be passing on to our future generations.

This country is at a tipping point. If the incumbent political party does not get voted out of the White House, this country and the ideals that our Founding Fathers envisioned could be gone forever.

Do you want to be governed by "We The People" or "We The Government"?

If the current administration does not change, people can expect:

— Liberal Supreme Court justices to be appointed. This will have far-reaching consequences on our freedoms.

— Higher taxes and more government giveaways.

— Bigger government and less individual freedom.

— More debt added to the $19 trillion-plus we already have.

Tens of thousands have given their lives for freedom and tens of thousands stand ready to continue this fight. It would be tragic that all who have made the ultimate sacrifice to have this country turn socialist.

I urge readers to think before they vote. In what kind of country do they want their children, grandchildren to grow up?

ROGER SMITH

Covington, Ind.