Roads amendment is more cronyism

"Safe Roads Amendment" sounds so good. Who could possibly vote against it? However, the measure would be more aptly named, "Safe Revenue for Contractors and Unions" or "The Tax Increase Amendment.

Proponents of the amendment see this as a way to increase taxes. Former Illinois legislator and union crony Jim Reilly openly states that this amendment will make it easier to raise taxes!

This amendment would also provide constitutionally protected taxation to benefit special interests — the special interests that contribute funds to re-elect the very legislators who can't be trusted to spend tax dollars appropriately.

Union bosses and contractors are drooling at the thought of a steady revenue stream protected by the Illinois Constitution.

Without an emergency release of this designation of taxes, funds could never be used where a greater need may exist.

The purpose of the state Constitution is not to protect select groups of individuals, like the government employees and their pensions. It's to protect the taxpayers from out-of-control government.

I strongly urge taxpayers to recognize this amendment for what it is: cronyism in its worst form. On Nov. 8, Vote "no" on what ought to be called the Tax Increase Amendment.

Voters should fire 80 percent of the incumbent lawmakers and elect people they trust to spend our money wisely.

Illinois' finances are among the worst in the country due to government-employee pensions. Where is the amendment that would protect taxpayers from this inevitable catastrophe?

JIM TOBIN

Taxpayers United

of America

Chicago