'Aladdin Jr.' truly special production

For anyone that missed the Penguin Project's production of "Aladdin Jr.," the opportunity to witness the greatest stage production ever was missed.

The Penguin Project was conceived by Dr. Andrew Morgan "to give children with disabilities the opportunity to display their creative talents."

Each actor was coupled with a student mentor for their role. This opportunity for the actors and the mentors was one of a lifetime.

The actors will forever remember the time on stage, and given their excitement and ear-to-ear smiles, hopefully their hearts will forever shine as they did on stage.

The mentors were given an educational opportunity in selfless giving and a glimpse into the world of physical, emotional or cognitive challenges. Each mentor participated with the same exuberance as the actors.

With tears in my eyes, I jumped to a standing ovation. Kudos to Kelly Nowlin, Champaign Urbana Theatre Company manager, and her selfless volunteers for this opportunity.

They definitely exceeded the goal of the Penguin Project: to demonstrate that individuals with disabilities "are fully capable of participating in community activities with the same dedication and enthusiasm as others, if given the opportunity."

Well done.

GINA HIESER

Savoy